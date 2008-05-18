Goleta to Declare June 4 ‘Fiesta Ranchera Day’

A city proclamation will herald the return of the first Old Spanish Days event in Goleta in 40 years.

June 4 will be declared “Fiesta Ranchera Day” by the city of Goleta, which will issue an official proclamation at the City Council meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Robin Cederlof, president of the Goleta Valley Historical Society , and Old Spanish Days

El Presidente Tim Taylor will be on hand to accept the designation.

Fiesta Ranchera, a new event co-hosted by Old Spanish Days and the Goleta Valley Historical Society, will be the first Fiesta event in Goleta in 40 years. It will be held June 4 at Rancho La Patera and

Stow House

. Goleta Mayor Pro Tem Roger Aceves, the 2001 El Presidente, suggested the collaboration as a way to include Goleta’s ranching heritage in Santa Barbara’s Fiesta festivities and to expand on this year’s Old Spanish Days theme, “Viva La Comunidad” (Long live the community).

for Tuesday’s Goleta City Council agenda.

