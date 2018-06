‘Voyage for Clean Energy’ Arrives at Santa Barbara Harbor Today

and free dockside tours will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Tours will showcase the sailboat, designed with extensive eco-friendly features including sails made from recycled plastic bottles, a biodiesel engine, solar panels, wind turbines, a nontoxic deck surface, and green technology and gears. The “Voyage for Cleaner Energy” is part of a global educational expedition that includes stops in the United States, China, Europe, India and Russia. The mission aims to build awareness in the next generation of leaders to develop more renewable energy technologies. For more information on the “Voyage for Cleaner Energy” and presentations, contact Diana Vandenburg at 415.517.2394.

The “Voyage for Cleaner Energy,” a five-year worldwide lecture series and sailing expedition focusing on climate change, will be arriving at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Sunday. The SV 2041 vessel is helmed by British polar explorer and environmental leader Robert Swan.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >