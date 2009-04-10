Economic Stress Can Take a Personal Toll

Feeling down about the collapsed economy? You're not alone, and there are ways to pull yourself up

If you’re like most people these days, you can’t think about the state of the economy without getting worked up about it.

Even on the South Coast, which may be stronger than other parts of the nation, residents still worry about their mortgages, their jobs, health care and how to feed their families. Add to that events such as the Jesusita and Tea fires, the ongoing drought and local budget problems, and even the most laid-back among us may be feeling the blues.

“It’s pretty evident that the whole community, if not the whole country, is in the state of everyday wondering what’s next,” said Annmarie Cameron, executive director of the Mental Health Association of Santa Barbara County. While her organization focuses mainly on those with serious and debilitating mental health issues, MHA is concerned with the state of the community’s mental health as a whole, she said.

What fuels generalized anxiety about the general economic situation is the the notion that no one really knows just how much worse it has to get before it will improve, Cameron said. The focus, therefore, needs to be on coping strategies to get people through the long haul.

For one thing, Cameron said, it’s important to be aware that stress takes a long-term toll, and affects personal health and the ability to function. Changes in sleeping patterns, drinking and eating too much or too little, body aches and pains and general inability to focus are all signals that what’s going on in our minds is affecting our bodies.

“Sometimes it’s so unconscious that we don’t know that we’re even doing it,” Cameron said. Taking steps to maintain personal health is one way to keep stress from spiraling into depression.

Another strategy would be to focus on the things we can control, as opposed to the uncertainty that’s outside our doors.

“Don’t avoid the truth,” Cameron said. “People have a way of not opening the bills or not answering the phone,” she said, when the finances get scary. But dealing with the situation, staying on top of expenses and creating a plan. In turn, that puts control back in our court.

“If you’re concerned about being laid off, there are all kinds of websites that can tell you how to have a dialogue with your employer,” she said. In addition, financial planning services offer specific advice on handling financial matters.

The awareness of the situation also has to extend to the rest of the family, Cameron added. One’s spouse or partner, and children need to understand the kinds of changes that may be needed to get through the current economic situation.

“And when you can’t control something, it’s actually helpful to say to yourself, ‘That’s not in my control, so I’m only going to worry about the things I can do something about.’”

Another strategy, which we might not often think about, is to keep things in perspective. Back when the economy was flush and it looked like everyone was on this road to prosperity, it was almost a social stigma to admit that you couldn’t afford something.

But now, with a huge percentage of the population struggling with unmanageable debt, loss of jobs and pay cuts, it’s obvious that we can’t think that way anymore, Cameron said.

“There was a time when we were all pretty materialistic. We were all able to buy homes and all this stuff. It’s not a shameful thing to admit that maybe we’ve overindulged and need to simplify our lives.”

Also, look for the good news, too. Stories of the down economy are everywhere, and it’s up to us to find a balance that eases our stress, she said.

One other thing Cameron recommends is to stay social. Not talking about our problems with our friends and family or even our financial assistants can increase the uncertainty and our stress levels. “I think people have to find a way to associate life with good things,” she said. “Whether that’s volunteering, or being more active in your faith community ... when you have social contact you have someone to bounce your ideas off of, and you get reality checks. That’s what friends and family do.”

The great thing about the Santa Barbara community, she said, is its number of available resources. One such directory, she pointed out, is the 2-1-1 Helpline, which gives information on who to call for help dealing with finances, and emotional support, at little or no cost.

“What is important to recognize in these times is that we live in a community that has tremendous resources. In order to feel like we can take back some control of the situation, we must empower ourselves and utilize these resources ... We all feel the economic strife directly or indirectly and we can all be part of the solution in minimizing the anxiety.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .