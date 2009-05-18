Get the ‘Dirt’ On Composting at Free Workshop

Learn what it is, how it happens and materials can be used on June 6

Santa Barbara County will hold a free backyard composting workshop from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. June 6.

The event will take place at Santa Barbara City College’s Lifescape Gardens, at the college’s east campus.

The workshop will introduce attendees to what composting is, how it happens, different methods of composting, what materials can be composted and how to use finished compost. Interested residents should arrive early to sign in.

Materials that can be composted are up to 50 percent of what is thrown away at home every day. Composting is a natural process that breaks down organic waste and transforms it into a valuable nutrient rich soil amendment, prefect for gardens, lawns and house plants. It is nature’s way of recycling. Composting is part of a long-term waste management strategy in the county and has many environmental benefits.

The event is presented by Santa Barbara County, Public Works Department, Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division.

Click here or call 805.882.3618 for more information about the workshop and bin sale, composting or other ways to reduce waste.

— Jeff Simeon is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department.