Goleta Council Pushes Ahead With Haskell’s Landing

The project is the third attempt on a residential project for about 14 acres in western Goleta

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 13, 2009 | 12:51 a.m.

After discussing creek setbacks and affordable housing requirements, the Goleta City Council last week voted 5-0 to approve the Haskell’s Landing residential project in concept.

The unanimous vote came after a supplemental public hearing on the project, which is controversial because of its request to amend two Goleta General Plan policies — one in the Conservation Element, and one in the Housing Element. The latter has yet to gain California Department of Housing and Community Development approval.

Haskell’s Landing is the third incarnation of a residential project on a triangle-shaped 14.5 acres in western Goleta. In the 1990s it was called the Aradon project, a105-unit residential plan that lapsed when the area was still Santa Barbara County territory. It subsequently became the Residences at Sandpiper, which was the subject of litigation between the developer, Oly Chadmar, and the newly formed city of Goleta. There is still litigation pending between the developer and the city.

The current project is a 101-unit development of several sizes and 10 affordable units arranged on either side of a waterway that runs directly though the property from the north.

The waterway is seen as a seasonal creek by some and a mere ditch by others, prompting debate on just how far the structures should be from it. A version of the policy put forth by Councilmembers Margaret Connell and Ed Easton suggested a 100-foot requirement with allowances down to 50 feet.

Councilman Onnen lobbied for more flexibility — an allowance lower than 50 feet if needed, pointing out mitigations that could be required for the restoration of San Jose Creek, a channelized creek that runs through Old Town Goleta.

Staff reports indicated that much of what became the city of Goleta was built out on a guideline of a 50-foot buffer, and in Old Town Goleta, down to 25 feet. A net three acres of undeveloped property would be affected by the 100-foot rule, said Advance Planning Manager Anne Wells.

A project related to this plan is the construction of a fire station on its western end, funded in part by the developer. That, and the additional housing, were popular reasons for supporters of the project.

“This project will provide Goleta with much-needed affordable housing,” local real estate agent Alyson Spann said. Other business owners echoed her sentiment. A reduction in the inclusionary housing requirement from 30 percent to 20 percent was requested by the developer, as well.

Meanwhile, protesters took issue with the developer’s request to decrease the creek buffer, and that the council is considering the amendments as part of this project, as opposed to the ongoing General Plan amendment process.

“Wait for the Housing Element,” resident George Relles said.

“It would be very much my preference to be acting on these General Plan amendments when we’re acting on them as a whole,” Connell said. However, she said, the agreement was that these changes could be requested as part of the project.

Things are still early in the review process for the project — this series of hearings is an effort by the council to get in early on the project before final reviews. The project still has to go through the California Coastal Commission and the Goleta Design Review Board. The matter will come before the council again Tuesday.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

