John Legend Bringing Summer Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

Tickets for the Sept. 5 performance will go on sale May 30

By Anna Suarez | May 18, 2009 | 3:35 p.m.

Article Image
Grammy Award winner John Legend will be at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 5.

Multi-platinum recording artist and six-time Grammy Award winner John Legend will bring his summer tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Sept. 5. Special guests India Arie and Vaughn Anthony will open the show.

Known for connecting with fans during his dynamic live shows, Legend’s concert will feature many of his biggest singles — from his latest album Evolver’s Green Light and Everybody Knows to the classic songs from his previous albums — all backed by an 11-piece band.

The summer tour comes in support of 2008’s Evolver, Legend’s first full-length studio album in two years that debuted at the No. 4 slot on the Billboard Top 200 Album chart.

Ticket prices range from $52 to $84, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Tickets will go on sale at noon May 30. They will be available at all TicketMaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box office. Call 800.745.3000 to charge by phone or visit www.ticketmaster.com to order online.

— Anna Suarez represents Nederlander Concerts.

