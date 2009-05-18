Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Stabbing Suspect

Santa Barbara police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in a stabbing Sunday on a boat near Stearns Wharf.

Police responded to the area about 4:30 a.m. Sunday after a caller reported hearing a woman scream from a boat east of the wharf.

Officers found a 23-year-old male victim with several stab wounds. The suspect, Alan Joseph Farren, 27, had recently broken up with his girlfriend, whom he found asleep on the boat with the victim.

The boat was anchored off East Beach. Police say the suspect rowed out, boarded the boat and attacked the victim with a knife, stabbing him several times. The victim jumped off the boat, swam to a nearby skiff and climbed in, and the suspect followed him.

In the skiff, the suspect threatened further bodily harm unless he transported him to shore. The victim transported him to East Beach, where police say Farren jumped out of the skiff and fled the scene. The victim proceeded to Stearns Wharf to meet officers. The victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Farren is a 6-foot-tall white male weighing 240 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and a full beard. He has been seen at the Fig Tree, camping on the beach near the skate park and in boats moored in the harbor. He has a tattoo of a sword on his left forearm and a “Robin” (unknown if bird or name) on his right shoulder, as well as a tattoo on his neck. He also may have a pit bull puppy with him.

Anyone with information on Ferren’s whereabouts is asked to call the Santa Barbara Investigative Division at 805.897.2335.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .