Santa Barbara Library Moving to Online Catalog

The Santa Barbara Public Library System is moving to a new online catalog, expected to be in place by May 28.

In addition to a new look for the catalog and improved search capabilities, library users will notice some new features, such as the ability to:

» Place a request from home for a specific volume or part of a series

» See the number of holds pending on a book, DVD or other item

» Suspend and reactivate hold requests

» Keep a personal running list of materials checked out

» Sign up for RSS feeds for new books and DVDs added to the collection

In preparation for the move the following services will be affected during the transition:

» No hold requests may be placed until after May 28.

» Books and other materials returned May 22-27 will be checked in after the transition to the new system is complete.



Additionally, starting May 28, library patrons will be notified only by telephone or e-mail that their hold requests are ready for pickup or their items are overdue. This will save the library system thousands of dollars in postage, and will eliminate the cost and paper waste of printed notices.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.