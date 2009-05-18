UCSB Program Gives High School Students a Role in Research

The application deadline for the six-week mentorship is May 29

Talented high school students have an opportunity to conduct cutting-edge research and get a jump on their college careers through UCSB’s Research Mentorship Program. The program will take place June 22 through July 31. The application deadline is May 29.

The six-week summer program allows students ages 16 to 18 who have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 to participate in research under the direction of UCSB faculty members, postdoctoral students and advanced graduate students.

Choosing their own research topics in areas as diverse as science and engineering, the fine arts, the social sciences and the humanities, students earn eight units of UC academic credit. At the end of the program, they present their research findings at a two-day symposium that is open to the public.

Participants can live in campus residence halls or commute daily.

The cost for the Research Mentorship Program is $7,099, which includes tuition, housing, three daily meals and extracurricular activities. For commuting students, the cost is $3,000. A limited number of scholarships are available for financially qualified students.

Applications should be submitted to UCSB’s Summer Sessions office by May 29.