United Way Names Leaders for Community Campaign

In addition to his role as president of the Association Group Insurance Administrators, Wigle is an active member of the Professional Insurance Marketing Association , the Wilderness Inquiry and the World President’s Organization . Wigle also is entering his second year on United Way’s Board of Directors.

Wigle will lead this year’s campaign season as chairman, and Garufis will assume the role of deputy chair woman. Their main role will be to provide leadership, direction and support to the Campaign Cabinet.

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 2009-10 Community Campaign will be led by John Wigle, president and chairman of AGIA , and Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust .

