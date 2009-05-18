Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

United Way Names Leaders for Community Campaign

Chairman John Wigle and Deputy Chairwoman Janet Garufis take the helm for 2009-10

By Juli Askew | May 18, 2009 | 1:50 p.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County’s 2009-10 Community Campaign will be led by John Wigle, president and chairman of AGIA, and Janet Garufis, president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust.

Article Image
John Wigle

Wigle will lead this year’s campaign season as chairman, and Garufis will assume the role of deputy chair woman. Their main role will be to provide leadership, direction and support to the Campaign Cabinet.

In addition to his role as president of the Association Group Insurance Administrators, Wigle is an active member of the Professional Insurance Marketing Association, the Wilderness Inquiry and the World President’s Organization. Wigle also is entering his second year on United Way’s Board of Directors.

Article Image
Janet Garufis

Garufis has been the president and chief executive officer of Montecito Bank & Trust since September 2006. Garufis has spent 25 years in retail, business, commercial and private banking. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Chamber of Commerce, Women’s Economic Ventures, the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation and Western Independent Bankers. She is also on the Board of Trustees for Sansum Clinic and the advisory boards for Casa Pacifica and Casa de Maria.

— Juli Askew represents United Way of Santa Barbara County.

