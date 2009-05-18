An Evening with ECOFaith

The Environmental Coalition of Faith Communities, Santa Barbara (ECOFaith) is hosting a discussion with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and the Rev. Sally Bingham on May 27 at 7 p.m. regarding the ways people of faith can support local and national efforts to respond effectively to climate change at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. The event is cosponsored by the Community Environmental Council and there is no admission fee.
Capps is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through better schools, quality health care and a cleaner environment. The Rev. Sally Bingham is the President and Founder of The Regeneration Project, an interfaith ministry devoted to deepening the connection between ecology and faith, as well as The Interfaith Power and Light Campaign, which is mobilizing a national religious response to global warming.
Click here for more information about the event. Call 805.695.0104 for information on ECOFaith.