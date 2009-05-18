An Evening with ECOFaith

Discussion will center on how the faith community can respond to climate change

The Environmental Coalition of Faith Communities, Santa Barbara (ECOFaith) is hosting a discussion with Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and the Rev. Sally Bingham on May 27 at 7 p.m. regarding the ways people of faith can support local and national efforts to respond effectively to climate change at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. The event is cosponsored by the Community Environmental Council and there is no admission fee. Capps is committed to helping people improve their daily lives through better schools, quality health care and a cleaner environment. The Rev. Sally Bingham is the President and Founder of The Regeneration Project, an interfaith ministry devoted to deepening the connection between ecology and faith, as well as The Interfaith Power and Light Campaign, which is mobilizing a national religious response to global warming. Click here for more information about the event. Call 805.695.0104 for information on ECOFaith.

Support Noozhawk Today You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring. We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments. Thank you for your vital support. Become a Noozhawk Supporter Enter your email Select your membership level Red-Tailed Hawk $5/month Cooper's Hawk $10/month Red-Shouldered Hawk $25/month Birds of a Feather $52/year Sign Up Now >

× Payment Information You are purchasing: Payment Method Pay by Credit Card: Credit or debit card Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover Submit Payment > Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay: Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.