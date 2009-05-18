Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:03 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Nava and Eng Call for Passage of Federal Hate Crimes Legislation

California on record in support of Matthew Shepard Act

By John Mann | May 18, 2009 | 1:52 p.m.

Assemblymen Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara, and Mike Eng, D-Los Angeles have introduced House Resolution 16, calling on the United States Senate to immediately pass the Matthew Shepard Act. The Act will expand the landmark 1969 United States federal hate crimes law to include crimes motivated by a victim’s real or perceived gender, sexual orientation, gender identity and disability.

The legislation is sponsored by Equality California (EQCA) and will put the Assembly on record in support of the federal bill. The Matthew Shepard Act will provide immediate and necessary federal assistance to local law enforcement agencies investigating and prosecuting hate crimes committed against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) persons, among others.

“Californians believe every human being is entitled to the same basic dignity and protection under the law,” said Nava. “This crucial legislation should be signed into law to both provide needed resources and funding to our local law enforcement and to curb violence against the LGBT community.”

“Crimes against persons based on their perceived or actual gender, sexual orientation and disability are no less disturbing than violence committed against victims in other categories of hate crimes,” said Eng. “The inclusion of the additional categories in federal law would ensure that all of our citizens are protected against senseless acts of hate and violence.”

The House passed the Matthew Shepard Act by a vote of 249 to 175. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., introduced the companion bill in the U.S. Senate that garnered 41 co-sponsors, including Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. and Barbara Boxer, D-Calif. The bill has been referred to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, where it has not yet received a hearing date.

“It is time the federal government fulfills its obligation to protect and empower the people of this nation, including LGBT persons,” said EQCA Executive Director Geoff Kors. “We applaud the House for passing this necessary legislation and now look to the Senate to immediately do the same.”

The federal bill, also known as the Local Law Enforcement Hate Crimes Prevention Act, is named after Matthew Shepard, the gay University of Wyoming student who was targeted, tortured and brutally murdered by two men in 1998 because he was gay.

— John Mann is a spokesman for Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara.

 

