YMCA Waives Fees for Fire Victims

In the aftermath of the devastating Jesusita Fire, the Santa Barbara Family and Montecito YMCAs are reaching out to members of the community and firefighters by waiving fees and offering free access to the facilities.

As with the Tea Fire, the Santa Barbara Family and Montecito YMCAs are waiving membership fees for current members affected by the Jesusita Fire for the next six months. Additionally, both the Santa Barbara Family and Montecito YMCAs are offering free six-month memberships to anyone in the community who has lost a home or was otherwise impacted by the fire. The YMCA provided assistance to more than 190 Tea Fire victims by waiving membership fees or providing free six-month memberships.

The YMCA sends a heartfelt thank you to all of the emergency responders responsible for protecting our community. The YMCA opens its doors to the firefighters and welcomes all remaining firefighters who wish to utilize the facilities and services of the YMCA as they continue to protect our community and mop up the Jesusita fire.

— Susan Sawyer is the Communications & Marketing Director for the Channel Islands YMCA.