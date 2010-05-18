Allison Lewis Crowned Santa Barbara Teen Idol

Allison Lewis, a sophomore at Santa Barbara High School, is Santa Barbara’s first and newly crowned Santa Barbara Teen Idol.

She won the May 11 Santa Barbara Teen Idol contest finale, held at the Dos Pueblos High School Charger Theater. More than 400 people filled the theater to witness the singing talents of 12 finalists, previously selected from more than 50 contestants who auditioned for the finalist spots.

Lewis said singing is her “all-time favorite thing to do” and that her dream is to one day be on Broadway. She is in three choirs at Santa Barbara High School, and is involved in musical theater at her school and in community productions. She also volunteers at The Granada as an usher.

Lewis was voted the winner of Santa Barbara Teen Idol by live text voting. The voting system worked flawlessly, with results ready within one minute after the polls closed.

Lewis was voted one of the top three finalists after the first round of singing competition. Joining her in the top three were Grady Lee of Dos Pueblos High School and Sam Brenner of La Colina Junior High School. Unbeknown to the finalists and the audience, the evening’s judges had a “judges’ save” spot to award, which went to Savannah Meares of Santa Barbara High School, bringing the number of finalists after the first round to four.

Lewis led the foursome in the final round of text voting and was named Santa Barbara’s first Teen Idol.

Brenner, an eighth-grader, said he loves all aspects of the arts, from haute couture designs to writing ballads. His creativity and individuality started from an early age. In addition to singing, he enjoys dance and fashion design.

Meares, a junior, plays the piano and the guitar, and she loves to sing and write songs. She aspires to one day be a singer/songwriter. She also has performed in many musical theater performances.

Lee, a sophomore, said he finds a positive musical connection by sitting on the beach with an acoustic guitar writing music and upbeat song lyrics. He started playing the guitar two years ago and has since played with multiple bands. He has participated in the Dos Pueblos Music Program, where he practices his vocals for at least 45 minutes a day and learns about music theory. He is also self-taught on the piano and has begun to write songs as well. He has a passion for singing and said he looks forward to a musical future.

Santa Barbara Teen Idol was produced by Santa Ynez Valley resident Joseph Lambert with his wife, Jackie, and their sons, JJ and Jason. Diane Dennell, president of Relevé Unlimited of Santa Barbara and Teen Idol production manager, worked with the contestants from the auditions through the finale.

Proceeds from Santa Barbara Teen Idol benefited the Dos Pueblos High School theater program.

— Diane Dennell is a publicist.