Blue Water Ball a Benefit for Santa Barbara Channelkeeper

Santa Barbara Channelkeeper will hold its 10th annual fundraising gala, the Blue Water Ball, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at the Rockwood Woman’s Club in Santa Barbara.

The event will feature actress and environmental activist Gloria Reuben as the keynote speaker, as well as wine, live and silent auctions, music by Mezcal Martini and a dinner created by Fire & Ice Events from all local and organic ingredients.

Proceeds from the event will provide unrestricted funds for Channelkeeper’s daily operating activities as well as its ongoing community outreach and advocacy efforts to protect and restore water quality and aquatic habitats in and along the Santa Barbara Channel.

Tickets to the event are $150.

For tickets, to donate auction items, to volunteer or to become an event sponsor, call 805.563.3377 x0 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Click here to purchase tickets online.

— Mikaela Mennen represents Santa Barbara Channelkeeper.