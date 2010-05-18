Catalyst for Cats to Use Grant for Spay/Neuter Efforts

Catalyst for Cats of Goleta recently received a grant from the Ronald & Phyllis M. Bruce Trust for the Protection of Animals.

The $1,750 grant will be used for spay/neuter of cats within Santa Barbara County.

“Catalyst for Cats is an all-volunteer organization, and grants such as this, from the Bruce Trust for the Protection of Animals, are critical to continuing our work, particularly in these tough economic times,” said Randi Fairbrother, president and founder of Catalyst for Cats. “We look forward to preventing the birth of unwanted kittens.”

A feral cat’s ear is “tipped” while under anesthesia to indicate it has been sterilized. Ear tipping is becoming the universal method of identifying spayed/neutered cats. This is important in the national grassroots movement of Trap-Neuter-Return, where a feral cat is humanely trapped, neutered and returned to their colony and caretaker.

For more information about Catalyst for Cats, call 805.685.1563 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Amy Orozco is a volunteer with Catalyst for Cats.