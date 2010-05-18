Citrix Systems Expands Office at 7402 Hollister Ave.
The software company's leases in Goleta now total 130,000 square feet
By Ted Hoagland | May 18, 2010 | 2:15 p.m.
Citrix Systems Inc. continues to grow into more office space in Goleta.
The software company has just leased 28,025 square feet of space at 7402 Hollister Ave., bringing its total to about 130,000 square feet of office space in Goleta.
Francois DeJohn and Steve Hayes of Hayes Commercial Group represented both Citrix and the lessor, SB Capital Group, in the transaction.
Citrix is based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and posted $1.6 billion in revenue in 2009.
— Ted Hoagland is the marketing manager for Hayes Commercial Group.
