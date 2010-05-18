County Firefighters Endorse Aceves’ Re-Election Campaign

The Goleta councilman also has garnered the support of the Deputy Sheriffs' Association

Goleta City Councilman Roger Aceves announced Tuesday that Santa Barbara County Firefighters Local 2046 has endorsed his campaign for re-election.

The organization, which represents working men and women firefighters in the city of Goleta, joins the Deputy Sheriffs’ Association in endorsing Aceves’ campaign before the candidate filing deadline in July.

“I’m proud to have been endorsed by the two major law enforcement organizations that represent working firefighters and police officers in the city of Goleta,” Aceves said.

Aceves’ credentials with law enforcement are based in nearly 30 years in the field before he became a council member. He began his career in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and finished his law enforcement career at the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Aceves was elected to Goleta City Council in 2006 and served a term as mayor. Click here for more information about his campaign, please visit http://www.rogeraceves.com.

— Nels Henderson is the campaign manager for Goleta Councilman Roger Aceves.