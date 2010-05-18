Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

County Offers Free Backyard Composting Workshop

Learn more about materials and methods at SBCC on May 29

By Jeff Simeon | May 18, 2010 | 7:02 p.m.

Learn about the benefits of backyard composting at a free Santa Barbara workshop, presented by Santa Barbara County, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 29.

Participants are asked to show up before 10 a.m. to sign in and will meet at SBCC’s Lifescape Gardens. The gardens are located on SBCC’s east campus and overlooking Santa Barbara Harbor.

Get introduced to what composting is and how it happens. Find out about the different methods of composting, including hot aerobic composting and worm composting. Learn what materials to compost, which to avoid and how to use finished compost. Bring questions, stories and experiences, and the county’s composting specialist will help with concerns.

Compostable materials are up to 50 percent of what is thrown away at home every day. Composting is a natural process that breaks down organic waste and transforms it into a valuable, nutrient-rich soil amendment, perfect for gardens, lawns and house plants. It is nature’s way of recycling.

Composting is part of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division’s long-term waste management strategy.

Click here or call 805.882.3618 for more information about the workshop, the sale of discounted compost bins or other ways to reduce waste.

— Jeff Simeon is a program specialist for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department, Resource Recovery & Waste Management Division.

