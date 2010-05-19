Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:12 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Suspect Sought in Shooting of Gas Station Clerk

Manhunt continues for gunman in Tuesday night robbery at Hollister and Turnpike

May 19, 2010

A convenience store clerk was shot during a Tuesday night holdup at a gas station on Hollister Avenue and Turnpike Road near San Marcos High School, authorities said. The search continued Wednesday for the suspect.

Authorities said a man entered the Mobil station at 4801 Hollister Ave. about 9:20 p.m., shot the clerk in the abdomen and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. The victim’s wound is not life-threatening, officials said.

According to Santa Babara County sheriff’s detectives, the suspect was described as a 30-year-old white male, about 6 feet tall, 170 to 180 pounds with blond hair. He was wearing all black with a beanie and bandana covering his head and face. Authorities say the suspect appeared to arrive on foot and was last seen running south on Turnpike.

Detectives are analyzing images taken by the gas station’s surveillance cameras during the crime, and they now believe the suspect may have been in the Turnpike Shopping Center across the street shortly before the crime.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detectives at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

