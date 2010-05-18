Large Sinkhole in Roadway Closes Highway 192

Ortega Ridge Road to Freehaven Drive will be inaccessible while new drainage pipes are installed

Highway 192 (East Valley Road) has been closed indefinitely between Ortega Ridge Road and Freehaven Drive because of a large sinkhole in the roadway.

The section of the highway will remain closed while Caltrans mobilizes a contractor to install new drainage pipe under the highway.

At this point, there is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

Motorists on the west side of the closure may turn right at Ortega Ridge Road to Ortega Hill Road to Via Real. Motorists headed north on Ortega Ridge Road will be able to make a left hand turn onto East Valley Road.

Motorists on the east side of the closure at (Freehaven Drive) may detour onto Toro Canyon Road to Via Real to continue east or west.

Caltrans will provide updates as the situation develops.

Click here or call 805.549.3318 for traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.