Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:29 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 

Large Sinkhole in Roadway Closes Highway 192

Ortega Ridge Road to Freehaven Drive will be inaccessible while new drainage pipes are installed

By Jim Shivers | May 18, 2010 | 3:23 p.m.

Highway 192 (East Valley Road) has been closed indefinitely between Ortega Ridge Road and Freehaven Drive because of a large sinkhole in the roadway.

The section of the highway will remain closed while Caltrans mobilizes a contractor to install new drainage pipe under the highway.

At this point, there is no estimated time for reopening the highway.

Motorists on the west side of the closure may turn right at Ortega Ridge Road to Ortega Hill Road to Via Real. Motorists headed north on Ortega Ridge Road will be able to make a left hand turn onto East Valley Road.

Motorists on the east side of the closure at (Freehaven Drive) may detour onto Toro Canyon Road to Via Real to continue east or west.

Caltrans will provide updates as the situation develops.

Click here or call 805.549.3318 for traffic updates on state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 