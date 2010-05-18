Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 7:26 pm | Fair with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Mom/Entrepreneur Creates Organic Snacks for Kids

Her company will launch its Kiddo Squeezies at two local markets this weekend

By Jennifer Guess | May 18, 2010

During this time of high economic uncertainty, a Santa Barbara company has emerged from the woodwork with a sunny outlook and a fresh perspective on the food market.

Kiddo, a Santa Barbara-based food company whose mission is to provide the healthiest organic snack food options for kiddos, is launching Kiddo Squeezies in Santa Barbara from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Whole Foods, 3761 State St., and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 23 at Lazy Acres Market, 302 Meigs Road.

Kiddo Squeezies are all-natural and organic, single serve, squeezable pouches filled with the freshest ingredients from organic fruits and vegetables.

The Kiddo concept emerged from the home kitchen of a Santa Barbara mother who simply wanted the very best for her two kiddos.

“As a mom, I’m concerned about my kiddos’ health and the food they eat,” said Beth Bailey, founder and Kiddo team leader. “In a nation with an astounding rate of child obesity, more parents understand the importance of knowing exactly what kinds of food they feed their children. The Kiddo Squeezie is a convenient and fun way to give kiddos of all ages a serving of delicious organic and local vegetables and fruit parents can feel good about, while promoting healthy living.”

Bailey’s desire for change began in 2007 when statistics revealed 60 percent of American children were considered obese. As a result, the market for natural organic food has been growing steadily, and demand for a healthy alternative to sugary snacks in grocery stores has seen a dramatic increase. After much research and many home-kitchen recipe test-drives, Bailey developed the Kiddo Squeezie, a single-serving of fresh vegetables and fruits that passed one of the hardest taste-tests: her own kiddos.

Kiddo Squeezies contain no added sugar, preservatives, artificial flavors or colors. The products are gluten and dairy free, and are offered in Super Sweet Potato and Wild Blueberry Apple. The Kiddo team has worked to source the best vegetables and fruit from organic and local sources, and to use a special technique to minimally process each batch to keep the natural antioxidants and vitamins in the food.

Click here for more information about the company.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist.

 
