San Marcos High’s Enchante Choir Brings Home Gold

The women's ensemble sweeps Heritage Music Festival awards

By Barbara Keyani | May 18, 2010 | 11:04 p.m.

San Marcos High School’s advanced women’s choir, Enchante, swept the awards at last weekend’s Heritage Music Festival in Anaheim.

The choir received three awards and trophies. With a top score of 97, they earned the Gold Award in their division. They were recognized as Outstanding Choral Group over the other choral divisions; show choir, concert choir, chamber choir and women’s choir.

The 34 girls also received a special award not always presented at festival: the Adjudicator’s Award, the only one presented at the festival that included high school concert bands, marching bands, jazz bands, orchestras and choirs. San Marcos was well represented.

“I’m proud of the musical and creative work and preparation the girls did this semester to receive these scores,” vocal music teacher Carolyn Teroaka-Brady said. “On the trip, educators and other adults commented about their maturity and professionalism in all venues, and I was extremely proud to be their teacher.”

The public is invited to enjoy the sounds of the award-winning students at an Encore Concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 at San Roque Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.

