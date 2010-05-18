Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Backup Power
There is no fire; Edison and city fire crews are on scene
By Santa Barbara County Fire Department | May 18, 2010 | 7:45 p.m.
Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital is without power but is fully operational utilizing its state-of-the art backup emergency power generating system, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department reported Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.
Battalion Chief Pat McElroy is on scene with city fire crews investigating several calls related to the power outage.
There is no fire.
Southern California Edison crews are responding to assess the situation and restore power.
