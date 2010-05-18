Santa Barbara Youth Symphony Plans Season Finale

The Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, under Music Director Andy Radford, will end its season with a pops concert at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30 at the Lobero Theatre.
Featured soloists will be violinist Leland Hsu, a Dos Pueblos High School student, who will play the first movement of Johann Sebastian Bach’s Violin Concerto in A Minor, and San Marcos High School clarinetist Grace Sedgwick, who will perform Claude Debussy’s Premiere Rhapsodie.
Also on the program is Sergei Prokofieff’s Peter and the Wolf narrated by Dos Pueblos senior Sarah Lee. Other selections on the program are by Aaron Copland, Leonard Bernstein and Modest Mussorgsky.
Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults, $10 for students/seniors and free for children younger than age 6. Tickets will be available at the Lobero box office, 33 E. Canon Perdido.
A reception will follow the performance.
— Jan Gilbert is general manager of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony.