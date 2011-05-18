Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:06 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca, San Marcos Team Up on Benefit Concert for Wounded Warrior Project

The schools' Service for Soldiers student clubs are reaching out to help injured veterans

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | May 18, 2011 | 2:25 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s student club Service for Soldiers will host a benefit concert from 7 to 8:30 p.m. this Saturday, May 21 in the theater at San Marcos High School, 4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, for the Wounded Warrior Project to assist injured veterans.

Classical music will be performed by the students of the Music & Arts Conservatory, a program that helps young men and women reach their full potential in the arts. They will perform pieces by Johann Sebastian Bach, Dmitri Shostakovich and Frédéric Chopin. The choir also will perform.

Tickets are available at the door for $15 (cash only), or call club founder Kai Gamble at 805.453.4771.

Service for Soldiers is an organization founded by Gamble, a Laguna Blanca junior who realized the need to create a lasting bond between the students and the service men and women who are protecting our nation.

Laguna classmates also involved in the club include Luke Judson, Alex Greer, Andrew McCaffery, Justin Shand, Lauren McAlister, Lauren Mounts, Mitsi Gamble, Austin Abrams and Julia Kent. SB Service for Soldiers recently added a second branch at San Marcos High School. Together, the student organization will put on a concert to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

— Tara Broucqsault is communications director at Laguna Blanca School.

