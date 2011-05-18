Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:59 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Detectives Arrest Suspect in Fatal Stabbing in Isla Vista

20-year-old accused of killing Santa Barbara man early Sunday

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | May 18, 2011

Benjamin Vargas
Benjamin Vargas

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing early Sunday in Isla Vista.

Benjamin Vargas, 20, of Santa Barbara County was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a no-bail arrest warrant, according to Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars.

Vargas is suspected of stabbing Vincent Velasquez, 26, of Santa Barbara, multiple times during a fight about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 6600 block of Abrego Road.

Velasquez was pronounced dead at Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital after a friend drove him to the emergency room, Sugars said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171, or click here to submit an anonymous tip online.



