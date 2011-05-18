Maps101.com Named Finalist for Association of Educational Publishers Award

Its Distinguished Achievement Awards are given for excellence in educational resources

Maps101 has been nominated as a finalist in the Association of Educational Publishers’ Distinguished Achievement Awards.

The AEP’s annual awards program and its seal of excellence are widely recognized by educators, administrators and parents as a mark of outstanding educational value.

Maps101 is a finalist in the Distinguished Achievement Awards for Curriculum, Reference Materials. The DAAs are analyzed by a panel of qualified judges as opposed to a peer voting system.

Qualified educational tools are judged on:

» Clearly articulated learning goals and objectives

» Appropriate grade and reading levels

» Reputable sources

» Engaging, relevant and up-to-date content

» Highly vetted content that is accurate, objective and reliable

» Differentiated learning opportunities

» Standards- and evidence-based lessons/learning aligned with high-quality assessments

» Well-designed and attractive materials

» Adaptable materials for individual learning styles and needs

» Inclusion of instructional support materials

Maps101 combines video, primary sources, news articles, maps, atlases lesson plans and activities in English and Spanish that not only engage students but make their academic studies relevant. Many of the techniques and principles learned in STEM subjects can be applied to real-world examples, through independent research or classroom debate and discussion — centered on the world’s people, places, natural resources, cultures and events.

A pioneer in online resources, Maps101 launched in 1998 as a supplement for printed maps. Since then the scope of the content has expanded to encompass history, geography,earth science, Spanish and ELL, and civics for K-12 classrooms.

Contributors include Dr. Neal Lineback, renowned geographer and an expert on world geography and the environment. He writes a weekly Geography in the News column giving a balanced insight into popular, and not so well-known events. National Geographic provides archive and reference materials as well as hundreds of short videos in English and Spanish. It provides maps and atlas material, plus more than 100 years of archived magazine supplements and hundreds of short videos in English and Spanish.

— Stephanie Jensen is marketing coordinator at Maps101.com.