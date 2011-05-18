National Charity League’s Arianna Janoff Earns Top Service Award

National Charity League of Santa Barbara recently recognized 22 seniors and other young Ticktockers for outstanding community service efforts. The Ticktockers, in grades seven to 12, were honored at NCL’s annual meeting.

This year’s group of inspiring young women was run efficiently by outgoing NCL president Erin Van Valkenburgh, who wanted to nurture the spirit and importance of philanthropy, leadership and culture within the chapter. Van Valkenburgh will be handing the presidency over to Babs Vilander, whose platform, The Art of NCL, will promote the artistry of both chapter involvement and personal creative expression.

Van Valkenburgh and her daughter, Lauren, from Dos Pueblos High School, are one of those mother-daughter devoted teams that received the Diane Gilchrist Award for the 10th-grade class. Lauren also received the outstanding Merci award which is awarded to the Ticktocker with the most hours for the year, in Lauren’s case an amazing 227 hours.

“I am very proud of my daughter, who gives freely of her time and understands the value of giving to her community,” Van Valkenburgh said.

The noteworthy Senior Service Award given to the graduating senior with the highest philanthropy hours over her six years in the nonprofit organization went to Arianna Janoff from Dos Pueblos High, with 653½ hours.

“It has been so rewarding to help others in my community,” Arianna said. “It has given me an opportunity to get involved and do things I would not have normally experienced, and it helped me to grow in a positive way.”

Arianna and her supportive mother, Suzanne Rapley, also received the Diane Gilchrist Award for the 12th-grade class. They devoted 220 hours together over six years, primarily at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

“I have appreciated spending time with my mom and becoming close with her,” Arianna said.

The overall Diane Gilchrist Chapter Award for the year went to an incoming, enthusiastic seventh-grader, Georgia Caesar, and her mom, Luanne Caesar, who earned 57½ hours together.

Davon and Grace Copeland earned the eighth grade award and Kristen and Syndey Kovacs represented the 11th grade.

Another significant award completed by Lindsey McFadden, Sophie Spann and Milann Skiff was their 100 hours of service in one philanthropy.

Other service award winners included Megan Bergthold, Hanna Brisby, Blair Butler, Georgia Caesar, Grace Copeland, Isabella Darke, Alex Demopoulous, Emma Eccles, Tessa Fredricks, Julia Frohling, Madeline Frohling, Riley Heiduk, Alanna Kjoller, Hannah Koper, Sidney Kovacs, Allie Latiffe, Courtney Miller, Natalie Mitchell, Ryan Peters, Eva Saint Denis, Sheridan Spivey, Ashley Steidl, Whitney Steidl, Madeleine Wall and Kayla Zola.

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

Click here for more information on National Charity League.

— Terry Schleich is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.