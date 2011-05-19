Santa Barbara MTD Adopts Reduced Service Schedules

No bus routes will be eliminated, and the changes are set to take effect Aug. 22

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors has adopted reduced bus schedules effective Aug. 22, but no routes will be eliminated.

Members of the public urged MTD to keep all lines running even at the expense of having less-frequent stops or a shorter day of operation.

Two of the least utilized routes, Lines 9 and 22, were considered for elimination, but the revised and adopted proposal includes reduced service.

With budget cuts, service levels will be reduced 4 percent, which impacts every bus route and both the crosstown and downtown shuttles, according to MTD.

Union employees avoided a strike when they accepted the MTD contract in March after a year of negotiating, mostly over benefits issues.

Summary of Service Changes

» Lines 1 and 2 — Run buses every 15 minutes during weekday morning peak (instead of every 10 minutes); add boosters to maintain needed capacity during commute times; shift evening peak 10-minute service from 3 to 6 p.m. to 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

» Line 3 — Run every 30 minutes all day on weekdays; add booster to maintain needed capacity during commute times; eliminate weekday round trips at 5:50 a.m. and at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., reducing the span of service.

» Line 5 — Reduce from five to four evening trips, but extend them all to Hillside House with stop at Arroyo Burro Beach only on trip toward downtown.

» Line 9 — Reduce to limited peak hour and midday service.

» Line 15x — Adjust evening schedules to better meet SBCC class schedules.

» Line 22 — Eliminate three one-way trips from this very low-ridership route. Discontinue “Saint Francis loop” portion of route, continuing along Garden Street instead.

» Line 24x — Eliminate first weekday inbound trip on 24x.

» Lines 30 and 31 — Run Friday and Saturday summer evening service on downtown-waterfront shuttle until 9 p.m. (instead of 10 p.m.).

» Line 36 — Route change per city of Carpinteria request: Shuttle will turn around using Seventh, Elm and Fifth rather than going all the way to Sandyland. Shorter route will result in more frequent service (more trips) over the same daily span. Winter and summer schedules will be the same.

» Line 37 — Crosstown shuttles will run every 22.5 minutes all day. This will mean reducing from 35 round trips per day to 31 round trips over the same span, and entails less-frequent service in the morning, but more frequent service midday.

» Booster service — Eliminate 2310 and 2320 between the Mesa and the Westside and La Cumbre Junior High School; combine seventh-period buses (2660 and 2670) from Goleta Valley Junior High School into one bus.

