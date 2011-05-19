Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:50 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara MTD Adopts Reduced Service Schedules

No bus routes will be eliminated, and the changes are set to take effect Aug. 22

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 19, 2011 | 1:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District Board of Directors has adopted reduced bus schedules effective Aug. 22, but no routes will be eliminated.

Members of the public urged MTD to keep all lines running even at the expense of having less-frequent stops or a shorter day of operation.

Two of the least utilized routes, Lines 9 and 22, were considered for elimination, but the revised and adopted proposal includes reduced service.

With budget cuts, service levels will be reduced 4 percent, which impacts every bus route and both the crosstown and downtown shuttles, according to MTD.

Union employees avoided a strike when they accepted the MTD contract in March after a year of negotiating, mostly over benefits issues.

Summary of Service Changes

» Lines 1 and 2 — Run buses every 15 minutes during weekday morning peak (instead of every 10 minutes); add boosters to maintain needed capacity during commute times; shift evening peak 10-minute service from 3 to 6 p.m. to 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

» Line 3 — Run every 30 minutes all day on weekdays; add booster to maintain needed capacity during commute times; eliminate weekday round trips at 5:50 a.m. and at 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., reducing the span of service.

» Line 5 — Reduce from five to four evening trips, but extend them all to Hillside House with stop at Arroyo Burro Beach only on trip toward downtown.

» Line 9 — Reduce to limited peak hour and midday service.

» Line 15x — Adjust evening schedules to better meet SBCC class schedules.

» Line 22 — Eliminate three one-way trips from this very low-ridership route. Discontinue “Saint Francis loop” portion of route, continuing along Garden Street instead.

» Line 24x — Eliminate first weekday inbound trip on 24x.

» Lines 30 and 31 — Run Friday and Saturday summer evening service on downtown-waterfront shuttle until 9 p.m. (instead of 10 p.m.).

» Line 36 — Route change per city of Carpinteria request: Shuttle will turn around using Seventh, Elm and Fifth rather than going all the way to Sandyland. Shorter route will result in more frequent service (more trips) over the same daily span. Winter and summer schedules will be the same.

» Line 37 — Crosstown shuttles will run every 22.5 minutes all day. This will mean reducing from 35 round trips per day to 31 round trips over the same span, and entails less-frequent service in the morning, but more frequent service midday.

» Booster service — Eliminate 2310 and 2320 between the Mesa and the Westside and La Cumbre Junior High School; combine seventh-period buses (2660 and 2670) from Goleta Valley Junior High School into one bus.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 