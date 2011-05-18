SBCC Recognizes Achievements of President’s Honor Roll Recipients

SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban noted that 2,812 students qualified for the President’s Honor Roll in the previous two semesters. Out of that group, 1,182 had perfect 4.0 GPAs.

The annual event honors academic achievement by full-time and part-time students who complete the required number of letter-graded courses with a grade point average of 3.5 or better during spring 2010 or fall 2010 semesters.

On May 6, SBCC recognized more than 375 students at the President’s Honor Roll Ceremony and Reception held at the college’s Winslow Maxwell Overlook.

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

