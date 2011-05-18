SBCC Recognizes Achievements of President’s Honor Roll Recipients

On May 6, SBCC recognized more than 375 students at the President’s Honor Roll Ceremony and Reception held at the college’s Winslow Maxwell Overlook.
The annual event honors academic achievement by full-time and part-time students who complete the required number of letter-graded courses with a grade point average of 3.5 or better during spring 2010 or fall 2010 semesters.
SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban noted that 2,812 students qualified for the President’s Honor Roll in the previous two semesters. Out of that group, 1,182 had perfect 4.0 GPAs.
SBCC enrolls nearly 20,000 credit students each semester.
— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.