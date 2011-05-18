Friday, April 27 , 2018, 6:04 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Business

Graduates of Women’s Economic Ventures Grateful for New Skills, New Friends

Eager entrepreneurs complete training courses to get their businesses up and running, and form lasting relationships along the way

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | May 18, 2011 | 4:45 p.m.

Eleven years ago, Molly Hahn lost the support of a family and her home, but on Tuesday night she had a chance to rewrite history.

“I was a homeless teenager 11 years ago with mentally ill parents,” Hahn told a crowd of about 300 at Women’s Economic Ventures’ graduation held at the Montecito Country Club. “I have an opportunity to rewrite that today and make our dreams come true.”

She said it was her dream to be a cartoonist, and after 14 weeks of learning how to develop a plan and start a business under the instruction of WEV, it is coming true. But most importantly, she established a family.

“There are people in this crowd I have chosen to be my family, and I have WEV to thank for that,” said Hahn, who concluded with three parting words before the crowd erupted in applause: “Onward with bravery.”

WEV has been providing self-employment training, technical assistance and loans to primarily low-income women since 1991. Those honored Tuesday night graduated from a 14-week self-employment course or an accelerated six-week Business Plan Intensive course through which they built a support network to launch their business.

“They learn the technical skills to build a business but also build a support network that will continue to grow and one that will always use,” WEV founder and CEO Marsha Bailey said, adding that one graduate said it was a cross between boot camp and an all-you-can-eat buffet.

Whether it’s out of necessity or a long-held dream, Bailey said more people have started a business in the past year than in the past 15 years because they are creating jobs for themselves.

“That’s why WEV is more important than ever,” she said. “It’s not only about starting an enterprise, but one that supports a family and provides future assets.”

Aside from the business and technical training, each student emphasized the lifelong relationships they created through the program.

Michelle Stevens is running a business called Refill Shoppe, where customers come in with empty bottles and refill them with customizable bath care products and can choose from other locally produced products.

WEV graduate Molly Hahn, who 11 years ago was a homeless teenager with mentally ill parents, said at Tuesday's graduation: I have an opportunity to rewrite that today and make our dreams come true.
Women’s Economic Ventures graduate Molly Hahn, who 11 years ago was a homeless teenager with mentally ill parents, said at Tuesday’s graduation: “I have an opportunity to rewrite that today and make our dreams come true.” (Nick St.Oegger / Noozhawk photo)

“It helped me write a business plan and is convenient because it offers loans, but what helped the most was the support of the other women,” Stevens said.

Beth Grant developed aesthetically pleasing athletic tops called UVTUBE for female outdoor enthusiasts. The fashionable, strapless tops are made from a stretchy, sweat-wick material that doesn’t leave unwanted tan lines, so a hiker can seamlessly transition from a run to a classy dinner.

“The class got me to come out of my shell because we’re all in the same boat,” Grant said. “We start as individuals, but we become a little family who are all trying to get their baby off the ground.”

There were seven elected class speakers: Anaya Cullen represented the BPI class of Santa Barbara, Bianca Martinez represented Ventura, Shauna Robinson represented Thousand Oaks, Molly Hahn represented the Santa Barbara Tuesday class, Rachel Harvey represented the Santa Barbara Thursday class, Shirley Eyre represented Buelton and Ricardo Berumen represented the Santa Maria Spanish-speaking class.

Instructors Paula Crutchley and Lori Ann David also were honored.

“Spending six hours on a Saturday trying to establish the next phase of my business was an invaluable way to spend my time — it was priceless,” Cullen said.

Harvey said that even if the business doesn’t get up and running, each student learned valuable information about themselves.

“Some start a business or take their knowledge to use in other endeavors, but most importantly we were able to learn a lot about ourselves and each other,” she said.

The discrepancies between men and women in the workplace are still vast, Bailey said. Only 2 percent of women who start a business reach the million-dollar mark vs. 6 percent of men’s businesses. Also, small businesses founded by women earn 25 percent of the annual revenue of businesses run by men, according to Bailey.

“We try to teach them to think bigger, but we still have a long way to go,” she said.

WEV has helped create or expand more than 2,000 local and national businesses in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties and add or retain more than 3,000 local jobs.

“Ones who don’t start a business get better jobs because they understand how to run a small business,” Bailey said, adding that two-thirds of the graduates start or grow a business. “They learn economic empowerment and self-sufficiency.”

“We learned more we could ever imagined and formed relationships that will last a lifetime,” Robinson said.

Citibank offered WEV two checks of $25,000 and $13,000 at the graduation ceremony.

Other corporate partners include Bank of America, CAMEO, Chevron, Comerica Bank, Community West Bank, Fashion Forms, JPMorgan Chase, Lynda.com, Montecito Bank & Trust, Nasif, Hicks, Harris & Co., Northern Trust, Rabobank, Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth, Union Bank of California, Union Pacific Foundation, US Bank, Venoco Inc., WE Invest, Wells Fargo, Yardi Systems and ZBE Inc.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 