Amgen Tour of California Cycling Race Rolls On

Thursday’s Stage 5 of the 2012 Amgen Tour of California was an Individual Time Trial through Bakersfield.

The women’s time trial had 10 participants and was won by American Kristen Armstrong of the Exergy TWENTY12 team.

The men’s time trial had 118 participants and was won by American David Zabriskie of Garmin-Barracuda with the best time of 35 minutes, 59 seconds.

Other men’s jersey winners were:

» King of the Mountain Jersey — Sébastian Salas (USA), Optum Powered by Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)

» Sprint Jersey — Peter Sagan (SVK), Liquigas-Cannondale (ITA)

» Best Young Rider Jersey — Luke Durbridge (AUS), Orica-GreenEDGE (AUS)

» Most Courageous Rider Jersey — Markel Irizar Arranburu (ESP), RadioShack-Nissan-Trek (LUX)

» Most Aggressive Rider Jersey — Yannick Eijssen (BEL) of BMC Racing Team (USA)

The tour will conclude Sunday with Stage 8, starting in Beverly Hills and finishing in Los Angeles.

