Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

FCA All-Star Football Classic Gets Boost from Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians

Central Coast's top high school seniors will square off June 2 in Atascadero

By Mike Traphagen for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians | May 18, 2012 | 8:13 p.m.

The top high school seniors on the Central Coast will clash on the gridiron one last time in the second annual FCA All-Star Football Classic, with a significant boost from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Players from 14 teams in Northern Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 2 at Atascadero High School in an event co-sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation and organized by the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

“The money we receive from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians goes a long way in helping us host the all-star game and provide the needed funds for the 14 high schools involved,” said Luke Llamas, the FCA area director. “The Chumash understand the significant underwriting costs involved and the promotional materials needed in putting on a game like this. We’re very fortunate to have them as a premier sponsor.”

“We recognize what a great accomplishment it is for a student athlete to take part in an event like this, and that’s what makes us proud to support it,” said Vincent Armenta, tribal chairman of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

The foundation’s sponsorship includes a $14,000 donation, representing $1,000 for each of the schools participating in the all-star game. The South will be composed of players from Santa Ynez, Lompoc, Cabrillo, St. Joseph, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria high schools. The North will feature the best from Paso Robles, Atascadero, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Morro Bay and Templeton high schools.

“The state budget cuts these schools face make it hard for them to run their football programs and have the equipment and uniforms they need,” Llamas said. “As a nonprofit, we try to help them bridge the gap by seeking donations and raising money that they’ll use at their discretion. Mostly, it helps make sure their equipment, like pads and helmets, stay up to date.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation also hosted a reception to honor the coaches and staff members who donate their time to work with the all-stars and make the game possible.

“We wish all the student athletes the best of luck, and hope they really enjoy what will be their last big moment on the high school football field,” Armenta said.

Last year’s inaugural event, which the foundation also sponsored, drew a crowd of more than 5,000 to see the South defeat the North 27-7 at Pioneer Valley High School.

“The rivalries we have up here are more significant for these teams, and that makes the kids really care about this game,” Llamas said. “It’s a great way for the community to come out and see our best players on one field.”

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation has donated more than $16 million to hundreds of local groups, organizations and schools in the community as part of the Chumash’s long-standing tradition of giving. The foundation is governed by the tribe’s Business Committee.

— Mike Traphagen is a public relations specialist for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 