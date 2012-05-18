Frank Schipper Construction Co. Honored at Industry Awards Banquest

Santa Barbara company receives Education Friend Award and is recognized for its work on Serenity House

Santa Barbara company Frank Schipper Construction Co. was honored twice by the Associated General Contractors of California at its 25th Annual Awards Banquet held April 14 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

This event honors the “best of the best” in California construction and awards AGC member achievements. These awards are considered by many to be the most prestigious recognition of construction accomplishments in California.

Frank Schipper Construction Co. was a finalist in the category of “Meeting the Challenge of the Difficult Job — Builder” for the company’s work on Serenity House, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s inpatient hospice house that provides care for hospice patients whose needs cannot be met at home.

This 2012 Constructor Award category recognizes a builder’s ability to create a beautiful construction on a challenging building site. The award went to Harbison-Mahony-Higgins Builders Inc. for Kaiser South Sacramento Medical Center Expansion in Sacramento.

Frank Schipper was also presented with the 2012 Education Friend Award by the AGC Education Foundation. This is an AGC entity that awards scholarships to students and promotes construction education throughout California.

Schipper, now the retired president of Schipper Construction Co., served as president of AGC of California in 2001 and established the AGC Education Foundation.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner attended the awards banquet and was thrilled to help Schipper Construction Co. receive recognition as an award finalist for its work on Serenity House.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Frank Schipper Construction Co.