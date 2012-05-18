Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:21 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Frank Schipper Construction Co. Honored at Industry Awards Banquest

Santa Barbara company receives Education Friend Award and is recognized for its work on Serenity House

By Jennifer Guess for Frank Schipper Construction Co. | May 18, 2012 | 7:28 p.m.

Santa Barbara company Frank Schipper Construction Co. was honored twice by the Associated General Contractors of California at its 25th Annual Awards Banquet held April 14 at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco.

This event honors the “best of the best” in California construction and awards AGC member achievements. These awards are considered by many to be the most prestigious recognition of construction accomplishments in California.

Frank Schipper Construction Co. was a finalist in the category of “Meeting the Challenge of the Difficult Job — Builder” for the company’s work on Serenity House, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care’s inpatient hospice house that provides care for hospice patients whose needs cannot be met at home.

This 2012 Constructor Award category recognizes a builder’s ability to create a beautiful construction on a challenging building site. The award went to Harbison-Mahony-Higgins Builders Inc. for Kaiser South Sacramento Medical Center Expansion in Sacramento.

Frank Schipper was also presented with the 2012 Education Friend Award by the AGC Education Foundation. This is an AGC entity that awards scholarships to students and promotes construction education throughout California.

Schipper, now the retired president of Schipper Construction Co., served as president of AGC of California in 2001 and established the AGC Education Foundation.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care President/CEO Lynda Tanner attended the awards banquet and was thrilled to help Schipper Construction Co. receive recognition as an award finalist for its work on Serenity House.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Frank Schipper Construction Co.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 