Lobero Theatre Lineup for May and June

MAY

Gustafson Dance presents Madeline: Lost in Central Park on Saturday, May 19 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Madeline: Lost in Central Park is the end-of-year performance for all Gustafson Dance students. Performers range in age from 2½ to 19. Ballet, tap and jazz dancers will perform the story written by Gustafson Dance and based on Ludwig Bemelman’s books. Twelve-year-old Cameron Quittner will dance the role of Madeline and Joel Sterken will dance the role of Pepito, her dear friend who has recently relocated to New York.

Madeline and her friends at school take a trip to New York to visit Pepito. Upon arrival, Madeline wanders off, distracted by the sights of the city. The rest of the show is about the adventures of Madeline in New York as she comes across popcorn, flower and jewelry vendors, butterflies, picnic bees and alley cats as well as park entertainers and NYC ballet dancers. The school mistress, Ms. Clavel, Pepito and Madeline’s friends are also on an adventure trying to find the curious Madeline. All are reunited at the end and celebrate with a lively finale dance.

Adults are $23 and Children are $15.

Santa Barbara Dance Institute presents Imagine That! on Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at the Marjorie Luke Theatre.



Imagine That! is a dance performance experience for young people to explore the vast possibilities of what can happen when imagination and creativity are made a priority. Art, new technology and social change happen because of our ability to find creative solutions, dream and envision a better world. Imagine That! explores the work of visionary world leaders and the simple wonders of letting one’s creativity run wild through the medium of dance. A diverse pallet of music, from vintage to contemporary, will please both young and old in the audience. The exuberance and joy of the 300+ young dancers from elementary schools in Solvang, Goleta, and Santa Barbara has made past SBDI productions legendary. Imagine That! delivers an inspiring, fun, and exciting dance performance experience for the entire family!

Adults are $16 and Children are $11.

La Petite Chouette Aerial Dance Company presents Indah on Tuesday, May 22 at 7 p.m.



Now in its sixth year, La Petite Chouette Aerial Dance Company’s subsequent exploration of the new modern circus takes its audiences to new heights, weaving a luscious tale of love, loss and resurgence. Interlacing eight classic and invented aerial apparatus with contemporary dance, the program will unfold in three phases, sending the audience on a visually stunning journey into the emotional depths of the human heart. With live musical accompaniment and media art, this gravity-defying odyssey with Santa Barbara’s very own aerial dance company is not to be missed.

Tickets are $30.

Sings Like Hell presents The Revelations, featuring Tre’ Williams and Danny Schmidt on Saturday, May 26 at 8 p.m.

Reserved tickets are $39.50.

Club Mercy presents The White Buffalo on Sunday, May 27 at 8 p.m.



General admission is $21.

JUNE

Square Peg Concerts presents Anjelah Johnson on Saturday, June 2 at 7 p.m.

Born and raised in San Jose, California, Anjelah Johnson is of Mexican and Native American descent. Johnson was a professional cheerleader for the Oakland Raiders, where she was named Rookie of the Year. She became an internet sensation with her viral video “Nail Salon” and later, she appeared on MADtv as a series regular, which then spawned another internet sensation “Bon Qui Qui.” Johnson was nominated for an ALMA Award for her work on the show.

Section A tickets are $35 and Section B tickets are $32.50.

Day of the show, Section A tickets are $38 and Section B tickets are 35.50.

Sings Like Hell presents KIN – Rodney Crowell & Mary Karr w/ Special Guest Steuart Smith on Saturday, June 16 at 8 p.m.



Reserved tickets are $39.50.

Club Mercy presents Jenny Lewis on Tuesday, June 19 at 8 p.m.



General admission is $29.

