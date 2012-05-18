Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:24 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Marcia Reed Joins Casa Serena as Development Director

The vice president of Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce has served on the nonprofit's Board of Directors

By Casa Serena | May 18, 2012 | 6:50 p.m.

Casa Serena, Santa Barbara’s residential recovery homes for women, announced Friday that Marcia Reed has joined the nonprofit organization as its new development director.

Marcia Reed
Marcia Reed

For more than 50 years, Casa Serena has been providing a safe place for women to recover from alcohol and drug addiction. It opened its doors to alcoholic women in August 1959 primarily through the efforts of founder Mildred Pinheiro.

Recovering from alcoholism herself, Pinheiro wanted to open the home “because there was no place here for a woman alcoholic to go for help.” Casa Serena was originally a project of the National Council on Alcoholism, but became a separate 501 (c)(3) nonprofit corporation in 1973.

After nearly 20 years as vice president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, Reed looks forward to continuing her long-standing relationships in the community as she raises awareness for Casa Serena and its work.

Steve Cushman, president of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and Reed’s supervisor and collaborator for her 19-year tenure, praised Reed for her expertise and exceptional skills.

“I can guarantee you that my 24-year presidency is due to her competence, tact and dedication,” Cushman said.

Working with the executive director and Board of Directors of Casa Serena, Reed will create and execute a fundraising master plan that includes strategies for the identification, cultivation, solicitation, closing and stewardship of individual, foundation and corporate gifts.

After spending several years on the board of Casa Serena, Reed said she is excited to be making the transition.

“I am passionate about the mission of Casa Serena, a safe place where women overcome their addictions and rejoin their families and community,” she said. “We are so fortunate to have this organization in our midst, and I look forward to joining the team of people who are dedicated to keeping the doors of Casa Serena open for women in need.”

