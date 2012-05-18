Marymount Students Share the Love for Teacher Appreciation Week

It is a surprising fact to many people that teachers often spend more quality time with students than parents do on an average day. It is fitting that a school takes a moment to show appreciation for the gift of that time and selfless energy.

Teacher Appreciation Week at Marymount of Santa Barbara is a heartwarming tradition in which students pick flowers from their gardens, write personal notes and generally have an opportunity to express gratitude for the extraordinary work of an exemplary group of highly trained and committed teachers.

Marymount’s strong academic reputation is supported by a commitment to developing character, perseverance and confidence in students.

Marymount teachers work tirelessly to this end, and the fact that the students appreciate what they are receiving could not have been more obvious than at Community Day celebrated at the school this week.

Community Day is a traditional field day with a twist. While it is all about fun in the sun and games, it is also about older students mentoring younger students by working in cross-grade buddy pairs, team-building exercises and students working together to solve problems, such as how to send a hula-hoop all the way around a circle without breaking that circle. Students sing school songs lead by older students and make up cheers based on core “H.E.A.R.T” values (Honesty, Enthusiasm, Altruism, Respect and Teamwork). They also express their gratitude for their teachers.

The amazing sound of students collectively appreciating their teachers — “You make me love science, Mrs. Tuttle,” “Thank you for helping me with my math problem yesterday, Mr. Lee!” “This is such a fun day, Mrs. Keltner. THANK YOU!” — was enough to give even the most cynical of us hope in the next generation.

“Marymount teachers deserve this day,” a second-grade mother said while watching from the sidelines.

Marymount teachers are known for instilling enthusiasm and a can-do spirit of leadership in students. Even though there is no show of appreciation that can match the extraordinary gift that independent school teachers like the ones at Marymount give, Teacher Appreciation Week at Marymount aims to “return the favor” in some small way.

— Molly Seguel is director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.