Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Pico Iyer Tells of World Travels in Appearance at Lobero

In conversation with Don George, Iyer shares his observations and experiences of the various places he has visited

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributor | May 18, 2012 | 8:38 p.m.

Armchair and adventure travelers alike turned out Wednesday evening as Pico Iyer graced his part-time hometown of Santa Barbara with an appearance at the Lobero Theatre, in conversation with Don George.

Hosted by Geographic Expeditions and Certis Capital Management, this event was a benefit for the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

A gentle and soft-spoken man, Iyer’s observations on both the concrete and ephemeral experiences of travel were eloquent and thought-provoking. On his first visit to Narita, Japan, where he immediately felt at home, and where he does, indeed, now make his home, he described stepping out of the railway station into the faint chill of the October air, “the blend of celebration and regret that is at the heart of the Japanese autumn.”

He spoke of spending time in such places as Havana in the 1960s and Yemen in the wake of the 9/11 attacks.

“We impart as much about Americans as we learn about other cultures when we travel,” he said, adding that Jerusalem, Damascus and Beirut were the most dynamic cities he has ever visited.

Iyer, who grew up dividing his time between Santa Barbara and Oxford, England, is the author of many notable travel books, including Video Night in Kathmandu, The Lady and the Monk and Falling off the Map, as well as two novels, and a portrait of the Dalai Lama. His latest book, The Man Within My Head, addresses his relationship with his father.

George is the editor of Recce: Literary Journeys for the Discerning Traveler, and has served as the travel editor for Lonely Planet Publications, the San Francisco Examiner and Chronicle, and Salon.com. His books include Travel Writing, A Moveable Feast, Lights, Camera …Travel!, Tales from Nowhere and The Kindness of Strangers.

— Justine Sutton of Santa Barbara is a freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 