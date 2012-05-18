Santa Maria Man Faces Charges of Resisting Arrest

Officers respond to reports of a man wearing only a shirt going door to door at an apartment complex

A Santa Maria man was arrested Friday morning after allegedly going door to door at an apartment complex wearing only a shirt, then resisting arrest and attempting to grab an officer’s holstered firearm.

Officers responded to a disturbance call shortly before 9 a.m. at a complex on the 500 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said.

Several people had called 9-1-1 to report that a Hispanic man had entered an occupied apartment with only a shirt on, then reportedly was banging on other apartment doors and acting “crazy.”

Responding officers confronted the suspect, 29-year-old Sergio Cerda, who police said was wearing only a sweatshirt. Cerda allegedly assaulted one officer, after which a violent struggle broke out between Cerda and three officers.

Police said that during the fight, Cerda grabbed an officer’s holstered gun and attempted to remove it but failed.

Cerda was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of resisting arrest with violence, resisting arrest while attempting to remove an officer’s firearm and a parole violation.

Three officers suffered minor cuts and bruises but did not require medical attention.

