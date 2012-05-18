Hundreds Get Their Degrees at SBCC Graduation

Commencement ceremony marks the end of the school year and the beginning of the next chapter for students

Hundreds of students received diplomas Friday as Santa Barbara City College held graduation ceremonies, the culmination of the 2011-12 school year.

Under beautiful sunny skies, and with family and friends looking on, graduates garbed in caps and gowns filed into the Student Services Plaza on East Campus, to the familiar strains of “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the SBCC Brass Ensemble.

Allie Megan Kaster, an SBCC music major, began the ceremony by singing the national anthem, after which Acting Superintendent/President Jack Friedlander welcomed those in attendance.

Sonya Zahra Soltani delivered the student address, which was followed by the presentation of degrees and certificates by Friedlander and Peter Haslund, president of the college’s Board of Trustees.

A reception for the graduates and supporters followed the ceremony.

