Wine Cask Shelving Its Wine for Evening Dedicated to Beer

Beer lovers rejoice — the Wine Cask is putting the wine on the shelf for an evening dedicated to beer!

Cancel any pre-existing dinner plans you might have at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31 for this is a Beer Dinner you won’t want to miss. Sip remarkable craft beers, hand-selected by wine director and beer aficionado Branden Bidwell, and savor a mouthwatering menu of beer-inspired dishes expertly prepared by Executive Chef Brandon Hughes.

The five-course feast will kick off with Korean chicken skin tacos paired with Anderson Valley Brewing Co.’s Boont ESB (or Extra Special Beer), followed by mussles and fries accompanied by Allagash’s Curieux, a barrel aged beauty with hints of bourbon.

Pork poppers with Saison Diego barbecue sauce make their debut on the third course, and are appropriately paired with Green Flash Brewing Co.’s Saison Diego unfiltered golden farmhouse ale. The indulgent main course of pork jowl en croute is paired with the equally hearty Human Blockhead lager by Coney Island Brewing Co., which boasts an impressive 10 percent ABV.

For the grande finale, an apple ‘n foie fritter with rose jelly and candied hazelnuts paired with Telegraph’s Rhinoceros “rye wine.”

Experience pure beer bliss at Wine Cask’s Beer Dinner. The cost is $60 per person with pairings, tax and gratuity not included. For more information and to make reservations, call 805.966.9463. Advance reservations required.

The Wine Cask, at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, is open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner Monday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday. Intermezzo is open nightly from 4 p.m. The Margerum Wine Company Tasting Room is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

