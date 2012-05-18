Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 10:29 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Wine Cask Shelving Its Wine for Evening Dedicated to Beer

Five-course feast will accompany the Beer Dinner on May 31

By Jennifer Guess for Wine Cask | May 18, 2012 | 3:12 p.m.

Beer lovers rejoice — the Wine Cask is putting the wine on the shelf for an evening dedicated to beer!

Cancel any pre-existing dinner plans you might have at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 31 for this is a Beer Dinner you won’t want to miss. Sip remarkable craft beers, hand-selected by wine director and beer aficionado Branden Bidwell, and savor a mouthwatering menu of beer-inspired dishes expertly prepared by Executive Chef Brandon Hughes.

The five-course feast will kick off with Korean chicken skin tacos paired with Anderson Valley Brewing Co.’s Boont ESB (or Extra Special Beer), followed by mussles and fries accompanied by Allagash’s Curieux, a barrel aged beauty with hints of bourbon.

Pork poppers with Saison Diego barbecue sauce make their debut on the third course, and are appropriately paired with Green Flash Brewing Co.’s Saison Diego unfiltered golden farmhouse ale. The indulgent main course of pork jowl en croute is paired with the equally hearty Human Blockhead lager by Coney Island Brewing Co., which boasts an impressive 10 percent ABV.

For the grande finale, an apple ‘n foie fritter with rose jelly and candied hazelnuts paired with Telegraph’s Rhinoceros “rye wine.”

Experience pure beer bliss at Wine Cask’s Beer Dinner. The cost is $60 per person with pairings, tax and gratuity not included. For more information and to make reservations, call 805.966.9463. Advance reservations required.

The Wine Cask is located in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex, and offers the best of all worlds to enjoy a delicious lunch or dinner in a stylishly relaxed setting. Our passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons.

The Wine Cask, at 813 Anacapa St. in Santa Barbara, is open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner Monday through Saturday and from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for lunch Monday through Friday. Intermezzo is open nightly from 4 p.m. The Margerum Wine Company Tasting Room is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Wine Cask.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 