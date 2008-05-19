Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:03 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

‘Casino Royale’ School Fundraiser to Play It Big

A VIP James Bond package will be among the items up for bid at a benefit for Vieja Valley School.

By Leslie Dinaberg | May 19, 2008 | 12:50 p.m.

The party will be shaken and stirred when Vieja Valley School

celebrates with the party of the year — a spring bash at the Hope Ranch home of Ann and David Anderson.

The community is invited to join in the fun of “Casino Royale” on May 31 and help support the school. All proceeds will help fund the school’s art, music, computer science and physical education classes. Sponsorship opportunities are still available. In addition, special Ambassador Award honorees Nancy Lorenzen, Monte Vista principal; Barbara LaCorte, Hope School principal; and Judy Stettler, Vieja Valley principal, will be recognized for their continued and long-standing commitment to the success of the Hope School District.

Live and silent auctions items will include a mixology party for 20 at the

Hungry Cat restaurant; a Las Vegas getaway package that includes a three-night stay in a suite at the MGM Grand Hotel and two tickets to the Cirque du Soleil show “Ka”;  the week of your choice at a condo in Mammoth; a Jim Hall racing package for four; a behind-the scenes dinner for 10 at the Santa Barbara Zoo; and the hottest ticket of all—a VIP James Bond package, which includes red-carpet tickets to the London Premiere of Quantum of Silence and parties with the family of Ian Fleming

.

The dance floor will be rocking with tunes from disc jockey Michael Hurley, and there will be gaming tables, with the opportunity to win raffle prizes. Guests also can roll the dice and take a chance on the “Diamonds are Forever” raffle, where $20 buys a glass of champagne and a chance to win a diamond ring, donated by Gillio Rare Coins and Fine Jewelry.

The “Living Daylights” pre-party opens at 6 p.m. and VIP tickets are $500 per couple, which includes cocktails and food from Grill Classic Catering. At 7 p.m., the “For Your Eyes Only” main event will give guests the opportunity to enjoy more food and drinks, learn to gamble like pros and bid on items. Tickets are $75.

For more information about the event, call Nancy Grinstein at 805.687.7066.

Leslie Dinaberg is an organizer for the Vieja Valley School fundraiser.

