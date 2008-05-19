Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:01 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Cate Students Inducted Into Cum Laude Society

The society honors those who demonstrate academic success and good character.

By Don Orth | May 19, 2008 | 2:21 p.m.

The 55th annual initiation of the Cate School

chapter of the Cum Laude Society was held Thursday in the Katharine Thayer Cate Memorial Chapel.

The Cum Laude Society is an national and international honor society, founded in 1906 to celebrate students with outstanding academic records. The motto of the society is “Arete, Dike, Time,”  the ancient Greek words for “excellence, justice, honor.”  Schools are charged with electing students with great academic success, who also have demonstrated good character, honor and integrity in all aspects of school life.

This year, Cate elected 14 students: Anu Atre of Carpinteria, Karla Casariego of Carpinteria, Chris Cusack of Santa Barbara, Shawn Devilla of Leesburg, Va., Ali Farr of Ventura, Becca Grossman of Tiburon, Hallie McPherson of Santa Barbara, Jessica Newman of Whitefish, Mont.,Camille Robins of Carpinteria, Samantha Ryu of Santa Barbara, Sarah Vazquez of Santa Barbara, Julia Weis of Santa Barbara, Sohee Lee of South Korea (elected last year as a junior) and Julien Vollering of Carpinteria (elected last year as a junior).

The speaker for the program was Victoria Riskin, a psychologist, screenwriter, director of Human Rights Watch and a member of the Pacific Council on International Relations. She has traveled extensively to refugee communities in India, Nepal and Tibet for the

Tibetan Aid Project

. She spoke movingly of the twists and turns of her life, encouraging the students to be open to uncertainty and to listen to their hearts. She also stressed the responsibility that goes with an education such as Cate’s and urged students to take action on issues that engaged them. She continued her conversation with students and their families at a reception in the McIntosh Room.

The cum laude induction ceremony is the first of Cate’s formal year-end awards programs.

Don Orth is

Cate School

‘s communications director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 