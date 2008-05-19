Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:07 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

DA Clears Deputies in Fatal Shooting

By Noozhawk Staff | May 19, 2008 | 12:53 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office has concluded that the March 6 officer-involved fatal shooting of Donald George was justified homicide and that George had intended to commit “suicide by cop.”

George, 64, was shot after he pointed a handgun at sheriff’s deputies responding to 4621 Via Gennita on a report of a disturbance by a man with a gun. Upon arrival at the home, George confronted deputies as he exited the residence onto the patio holding a gun. He refused to comply with the deputies’ orders to drop his weapon and instead turned toward one of the officers and pointed the gun directly at him. Three deputies fired their weapons in response. George was pronounced dead a short time later.

Based upon the information known to the officers at the time of the shooting, follow-up investigation, and indications that George deliberately intended to commit “suicide by cop,” the District Attorney’s Office determined the shooting was justified homicide last week, sheriff’s Sgt. Alex Tipolt, a department spokesman, said in a statement.

Under California law, a killing is justified in self defense or the defense of another person if the person causing the death reasonably believed that he or someone else was in imminent danger of being killed or suffering great bodily injury, and the individual reasonably believed that the immediate use of deadly force was necessary to defend against that danger.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 