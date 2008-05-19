See Sea Animals Hiding in Plain Sight

From now through Nov. 2, visitors to the Ty Warner Sea Center

will have a chance to sharpen their observation skills and see if they can find clever sea creatures that deceive to survive in the new summer show “Camouflage.”

In nature, surviving and reproducing is the name of the game, and every advantage – such as natural camouflage – helps. Marine predators and prey alike cloak themselves in camouflage to hide in plain sight. Animals that can hide from their predators keep from becoming food. Animals that hide from their prey can better hunt for food. In each case, it’s a battle to survive, and camouflage techniques are instrumental.

Featured exhibit techniques include background matching, color changing, schooling and more; featured habitats include the kelp forest, the sandy bottom and the open ocean and deep sea. The Ty Warner Sea Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about the exhibit,

click here

or call 805.962.2526.

Easter Moorman is the

Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

‘s marketing and public relations manager.