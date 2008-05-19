Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Student Videos Put Water Conservation In Motion

The winning messages, to be announced Thursday, will air on local cable TV stations during the next year.

By William Boyer | May 19, 2008 | 1:36 p.m.

The ninth annual Santa Barbara County Water Awareness High School Video Contest Awards Ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Faulkner Gallery in Santa Barbara.

High school videos dealing with water conservation, an important local topic, will be aired publicly for the first time.

Six high schools entered the competition this year: Carpinteria, Dos Pueblos, San Marcos, Cabrillo, Cate and Santa Barbara. Water conservation and TV production specialists from across the county held a judging meeting in early May to determine the winners.

“This year’s crop of films was outstanding for the variety and creativity from Santa Barbara’s young minds,” says Christy Zwicke, producer of the Garden Wise Guys for City of Santa Barbara TV, Channel 18. Winning videos incorporate water conservation messages into a creative and entertaining public service announcement.

Winning schools will be awarded $1,000 (first place), $750 (second), $500 (third) and $200 (honorable mention). Local cable TV stations including Channel 18 in Santa Barbara, Channel 20 Countywide, Channel 23 in Lompoc and Channel 23 in Santa Maria will air winning videos during the next year. The contest is sponsored by

Santa Barbara County

and local water providers.

The public is invited to attend the ceremony. Call 805.568.3541 for more information. Visit

www.sbwater.org

for water conservation ideas.

William Boyer is

Santa Barbara County

‘s communications director.

