UCSB Premieres Drama ‘Plumfield, Iraq’

Barbara Lebow's play may address a global conflict but the performance has a homegrown feel.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | May 18, 2008 | 9:55 p.m.

image

Playwright Barbara Lebow at the first read-through of the Theater UCSB production of Plumfield, Iraq (UCSB photo).

The world premiere performance of Plumfield, Iraq by the Michael Douglas Visiting Artist, Barbara Lebow, is making its debut this week in the UCSB Hatlen Theatre. The play stars students in the

UCSB Drama

program and is directed by Risa Brainin, with scenery by Tal Sanders, costumes by Ann Bruice, lighting by guest artist Michael Klaers, video and projections by guest artist Mike Figge, and sound design-composition by guest artist Michael Keck.

The play tells the story of two close friends, Mike and Cam, high school seniors in the small Washington town of Plumfield, who enlist in the Army immediately after President Bush announced the end of major combat operations in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Their motives are economic, in part, since the recruiter has promised them that the Army will pay for their college education, and they are eager to escape from small-town life, but they are also deeply and instinctively patriotic. Then, of course — and contrary to their expectations — they are sent to Iraq, and their lives, as well as the lives of their families, friends and community, are changed forever.

Lebow, a playwright, has had more than 20 of her plays produced, most of which premiered at the Academy Theatre in Atlanta. She has been the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and many other honors and citations. Lebow’s engagement with UCSB began in 2005 when she was named Playwright-in-Residence with the

Professional Artists Lab at UCSB, within the Film Studies Department. Her play, The Phenom, was developed through the Lab. In 2006, she and professor Nancy Kawalek applied for the Minneapolis Playwrights’ Center‘s “New Plays on Campus” grant. Many of the ideas put forth in that proposal — which ultimately led to the writing and production of Plumfield, Iraq — were based on conversations with Dr. Ken Kosik, the Harriman Professor of Neuroscience Research in UCSB’s Department of Molecular, Cellular and Developmental Biology. Dr. Michael Gazzaniga, a psychology professor and director for the SAGE Center for the Study of Mind at UCSB

, also served as consultant on the project. After receiving the grant, Lebow began developing the play with the students in Film and Media Studies. The project is very much a homegrown, UCSB production. Some of the characters are modeled on the students with whom Lebow worked in classes.

Plumfield, Iraq plays at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Hatlen Theater. Ticket prices are $17 general admission and $13 for students and seniors. Call 805.893.7221 for tickets, or purchase tickets at the door an hour before curtain at the Hatlen box office.

