Volleyball: Irvine Valley Transfer Signs Letter of Intent With UCSB

Outside hitter and 2007 All-American Chelsea Pavlik plans to join the Gauchos in the fall.

By Lisa Skvarla | May 19, 2008 | 6:51 p.m.

Chelsea Pavlik, a transfer from Irvine Valley College, has signed a national letter of intent with the UC Santa Barbara

women’s volleyball team, head coach Kathy Gregory announced.

Pavlik, a 2007 All-American and the Orange Empire Conference Most Valuable Player, will join the Gauchos for the fall season. An outside hitter, Pavlik spent the 2007 season at Irvine Valley College, where she posted 412 kills during the regular season with an average of 5.8 kills per game. She led the Lasers to a 14-0 conference record and Orange Empire Conference title.

At Irvine Valley, she broke the school record for single-season kills with 463. She averaged 5.86 kills per game while averaging 3.57 digs and 0.67 aces per game, leading her team in both categories. For the season, she accumulated a .342 hitting percentage. Pavlik also was named Irvine Valley College’s Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Before attending Irvine Valley, Pavlik played for Division II Regis University in 2006. At Regis, Pavlik led her team with 4.51 kills per game and was second with 4.34 digs per game. She tallied double-digit kills in every contest she played in and had five matches with 20 or more kills. For her efforts, Pavlik earned First Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors and was named RMAC Freshman of the Year.

A Laguna Beach native, Pavlik attended Mater Dei High School, where she was a First Team All-Serra League Selection.

“I am very excited to add Chelsea to our roster this fall. She is an experienced player out of top-level junior college. She is a go-to hitter that is used to seeing 80 or more sets per game, and she is also a talented passer,” Gregory said. “I am glad we were able to bring in an outside hitter with her skill level and maturity. We are looking for her to be an important part of the team this fall.”

Pavlik rounds out the 2008 UCSB signing class, which included the fall signings of incoming freshmen Nikki Doyle of Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria, Lily Lopez of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana and Whittany Radcliffe of La Habra High School in La Habra.

The UCSB women’s volleyball team ended the 2007-08 season with a 14-18 overall record. The Gauchos graduated just two seniors: Brett Quirarte and Lauren Smith.

Lisa Skvarla is UC Santa Barbara’s assistant director of media relations.

