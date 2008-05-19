Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:05 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Young Anglers Reel In Derby Winners

The big winner of the Rose Valley Lakes Trout Derby is a 4-year-old boy whose five trout totaled 4 pounds.

By Mike Havstad | May 19, 2008 | 5:20 a.m.

By the time prizes were awarded at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Rose Valley Lakes fourth annual Trout Derby, the mercury was at 105 degrees. The action varied around the lower lake from excellent to nothing. The upper lake was slow compared with last year. The Fillmore Hatchery added an extra 100 pounds of trout for this year’s derby.

At the upper lake, the results in the 4-to-9 age group were: first place, 8-year-old Kainoa Lervas of Oxnard with one trout weighing 14 ounces; second place, 6-year-old Jonathan Vorhis with one trout weighing 13 ounces; and third place, 6-year-old Seth Quinn of Ventura with one fish weighing 8 ounces.

The upper lake results for the 10-to-15 age group were: first place, 10-year-old Jeremy Gil of Newbury Park with four trout totaling 2 pounds, 3 ounces; second place, 14-year-old Matt Wellesly of Oxnard with two trout totaling 1 pound, 15 ounces; third place, 10-year-old Tanner Marks of Oxnard with two trout totaling 1 pound, 7 ounces.

At the lower lake in the 4-to-9 age group, first place went to 4-year-old Ethan Sigsworth of Oak View, who caught his limit of five trout weighing a total of 4 pounds, 1 ounce. His largest trout was an impressive 1 pound, 5 ounces. Second place went to 9-year-old Ian Paquiday of Port Hueneme, who landed five fish totaling 3 pounds. Third place went to 6-year-old Brendan Crega of Ventura with four fish weighing 2 pounds, 5 ounces.

The lower lake results for ages 10 to 15 were: first place, 14-year-old Jonathon Richmond of Ventura with three fish weighing 38 ounces; second place, 12-year-old Logan Van Der Meer of Ventura with four fish weighing 35 ounces; and third place, 11-year-old Geof Thompson with two trout weighing 25 ounces.

There was only one contestant in the 16-to-21 age group, but not a fish landed. Derby organizers plan to drop the 16-to-21 age group next year and add prizes for the largest fish of the lake.

Mike Havstad is a Rose Valley Lakes Trout Derby organizer.

